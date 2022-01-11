Reports: Bears look to Bills OC Brian Daboll to fill head coaching vacancy originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears are reportedly expanding their head coach search to include to Buffalo Bills OC Brian Daboll.

Daboll has been a widely sought-after name for teams in the hunt for a coach, as he’s managed a Bills offense that is headed to its second-straight playoffs.

Chicago has requested permission to interview Billsâ€™ OC Brian Daboll for the Bearsâ€™ HC job, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 11, 2022

Daboll has worked in the NFL since 2000 and has served as the offensive coordinator for four teams, including the Browns, Dolphins, Chiefs and currently the Bills.

The Bears are also reportedly interviewing Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier. But with plenty of offensive talent on the team, including a potential star in young quarterback Justin Fields, the Bears may be considering a coach with more history on the offensive end.