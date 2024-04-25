Reports: Bayern Munich want Leverkusen defender Tah

Leverkusen's Jonathan Tah plays the ball during the German Bundesliga, soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen at Signal Iduna Park. Federico Gambarini/dpa

Bayern Munich are reportedly interested in Germany centre back Jonathan Tah from Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen in an effort to strengthen their back line.

Sky TV and the Bild paper said late Wednesday that Bayern officials have met with Tah's management for first talks.

Tah, 28, has a Leverkusen contract until 2025 which doesn't include a release clause. He has been a key player in Leverkusen's unbeaten run to a maiden Bundesliga title and along with Real Madrid's Antonio Rüdiger forms the German national team central defence.

Bayer want to renew the contract with Tah as coach Xabi Alonso wants to keep the squad together in summer.

Club CEO Fernando Carro said recently that Leverkusen would likely make one big sale to finance new players.

Bayern have four centre backs in Matthijs de Ligt, Eric Dier, Dayot Upamecano and Kim Minjae. None of the four was a fixed starter under outgoing coach Thomas Tuchel, although De Ligt and Dier have lately been his preferred pair.

Bayern have in the past signed players from their biggest rivals, including the likes of Michael Ballack, Ze Roberto and Lucio from Leverkusen.