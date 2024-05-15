Reports: Bayern bosses mulling stunning U-turn with Tuchel to stay

Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel waves to the crowd prior to the start of the German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayern Munich and VfL Wolfsburg at Allianz Arena. Tom Weller/dpa

Bayern Munich bosses are reportedly out to persuade Thomas Tuchel to stay on as coach beyond the season in a stunning U-turn, after they are yet to find a suitable successor.

The Bild paper, Kicker sports magazine and Sky TV reported on Wednesday that board member for sport Max Eberl and sporting director Christoph Freund were negotiating with Tuchel.

Bild also showed photos of Tuchel's agent, Olaf Meinking, at the club headquarters.

Tuchel, who led Chelsea to the Champions League title in 2021, replaced Julian Nagelsmann at the helm in late March 2023 on a contract until 2025.

But after several setbacks it was agreed by mutual consent in February that Tuchel would leave after this season which Bayern will end without a trophy for the first time since 2012.

Bayern have been unable to find a new coach so far, with preferred candidates such as Xabi Alonso, Ralf Rangnick and Nagelsmann saying they will remain in their present jobs.

Tuchel and Bayern have said previously that the February agreement stands but Sky reported that Tuchel was open to staying on.

He is said to have the support of key players including captain Manuel Neuer, veteran Thomas Müller, striker Harry Kane and rising star Jamal Musiala, which surfaced after Bayern narrowly went out in the Champions League semi-finals against Real Madrid last week.

However, Tuchel may want full public backing from the entire Bayern leadership, after former Bayern president Uli Hoeness recently accused him of rather signing new expensive players than nurturing talents from Bayern's academy.

Tuchel may also want a longer contract in order to not be seeing as a mere place holder until 2025, when Bayer Leverkusen's Alonso and outgoing Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp could be available.