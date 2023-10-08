Reports: Bailey Zappe got more practice reps this week

The Patriots are sticking with Mac Jones as their starting quarterback for Sunday's home game against the Saints, but they are also making sure that their No. 2 is getting enough work to be prepared to come in if needed.

According to multiple reports, the Patriots gave Bailey Zappe more practice reps this week than he was receiving in previous weeks. Zappe replaced Jones late in last Sunday's blowout loss to the Cowboys.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was asked if an increase in practice work for Zappe was under consideration during his Monday press conference. He said he doubted "anything would change significantly."

None of those reports indicate a change is imminent, but Jones is coming off a terrible game and has turned the ball over five times in the team's three losses.