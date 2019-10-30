Reports: Auburn QB Joey Gatewood exploring transfer

Auburn quarterback Joey Gatewood has been Bo Nix's backup in 2019. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)

Auburn backup quarterback Joey Gatewood could be heading to a different school.

Gatewood is exploring a transfer according to multiple reports. Per AuburnSports.com, he didn’t practice with the team on Tuesday and told coach Gus Malzahn Wednesday morning that he would be leaving the team. Gatewood’s QB coach Denny Thompson said on the Jacksonville radio station that he regularly appears on that Gatewood’s name was in the transfer portal and he was exploring his options.

This from @denny_thompson, Joey Gatewood’s QB coach, on @1010XL: “He’s in the transfer portal, but he can elect to stay. He’s using the next couple of hours to decide if it's something he wants to do now, or at all.” #WDE — Matt Hayes (@MattHayesCFB) October 30, 2019

Per Al.com, Gatewood is set to finish out the semester at Auburn before any potential transfer.

Gatewood competed with Bo Nix

Gatewood came to Auburn as a four-star recruit in the class of 2018. He spent that season as a redshirt freshman and competed with true freshman Bo Nix for the team’s starting job ahead of the 2019 season. Nix is 110-of-204 passing for 1,458 yards and 12 touchdowns and six interceptions this season. He’s also rushed 62 times for 194 yards and four scores.

With Nix winning the job, Gatewood has appeared in seven games in 2019. He’s thrown just seven passes in those seven games but he’s also rushed 29 times for three touchdowns in those appearances.

Gatewood’s departure from the team leaves 6-2 Auburn with three quarterbacks behind Nix on the roster — and none of them have thrown a pass in 2019. Redshirt freshman Cord Sandberg has rushed once for four yards this season; he came to Auburn after spending six years as a minor league baseball player in the Philadelphia Phillies’ system.

Nick Bromberg is a writer for Yahoo Sports.

