Reports: Auburn QB Jarrett Stidham heading to NFL draft

Jarrett Stidham has thrown for 31 touchdowns in 26 games at Auburn. (AP Photo/Todd Kirkland, File)

The Music City Bowl looks like it will be the final game for Jarrett Stidham in an Auburn uniform. Stidham is entering the NFL draft, according to multiple reports.

The quarterback transferred to Auburn after he began his college career at Baylor. Stidham was the team’s starting quarterback for the past two seasons and his 2017 season was much better than 2018.

Stidham was 246-of-370 passing for 3,158 yards, 18 touchdowns and six interceptions as Auburn won 10 games and the SEC title last season. This season, without running back Kerryon Johnson, Stidham’s production has slipped. He’s 209-of-348 passing for 2,421 yards, 13 touchdowns and five interceptions for the 7-5 Tigers.

The Tigers are set to play Purdue in the Music City Bowl on Dec. 28 and Stidham is expected to play in the game — the first game since the departure of offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey.

Stidham played as a freshman at Baylor in 2015 and transferred in the wake of the sexual assault scandal at the university. He sat out the 2016 season and went to a junior college before he enrolled at Auburn. He’ll likely be a mid-to-late round pick in the draft.

The news of his potential NFL departure isn’t a surprise — he’s already graduated — and comes in the lead-up to Kelly Bryant’s transfer decision. The former Clemson quarterback is set to announce his new school Tuesday evening and is reportedly choosing from Arkansas, Auburn and Missouri.

If Auburn does not land Bryant, it will likely turn to Malik Willis, Stidham’s backup the past two seasons. Willis has appeared in 11 games over the past two seasons, completing 10-of-13 passes for 64 yards and a touchdown. He also has rushed for 257 yards and two scores on 25 carries.

– – – – – – –

Nick Bromberg is a writer for Yahoo Sports.

Story Continues

More Urban Meyer coverage on Yahoo Sports:

• Forde: Meyer has one complicated, drama-filled legacy

• Wetzel: Meyer’s Big Ten rivals finally have their chance

• Where Meyer’s accomplishments rank in CFB history

• 10 things to know about Meyer’s Ohio State successor

