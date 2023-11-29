Reports: ASU football parts ways with offensive coordinator Beau Baldwin

The Arizona State Sun Devils are reportedly looking for a new offensive coordinator. Again. The new hire will be the sixth in eight years in that position.

Beau Baldwin was the person tasked with job this season by Dillingham but after a 29-0 loss to Fresno State in the third game of the season the head coach took over the play-calling duties although Baldwin remained the offensive coach in the coaches press box on game days.

The Sun Devils finished 3-9 overall and 2-7 in Pac-12 play, the biggest problem being the offensive struggles with a significant number of injuries a part of the equation. Over the course of the season ASU had nine offensive linemen, three quarterbacks and two running backs out injured, most of those for more than five games.

ASU was last in the Pac-12 and 123rd out of 130 FBS schools in scoring (17.8 ppg). The Sun Devils were also 109th in total offense (322.2 ypg).

ASU offensive coordinator Beau Baldwin talks with quarterback Trenton Bourguet (16) during the Spring Game at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe on April 15, 2023.

Baldwin, 51, came to ASU after three years heading the Cal Poly Mustangs, who were 4-21 in that stretch with identical seasons of 2-9 overall and 1-7 in Big Sky play each of the last two seasons. Before taking that job he was on staff there for three seasons as offensive coordinator and quarterback coach.

Despite struggling to get in the win column there he had success directing a successful program, having previously won five Big Sky conference titles and directing Eastern Washington to six FCS playoff berths in his nine seasons with that program. He was named the Big Sky’s coach of the year in 2012 and 2013, seasons in which the Eagles were a combined 23-6 and advanced to the FCS semifinals both years.

From 2008-2016 Baldwin's Eastern Washington teams were 85-32 overall, highlighted by a national championship in 2010 in which the Eagles defeated Delaware 20-19 in the title game held in Frisco, Texas. He won two national championships and 10 conference titles as a coach at the FCS, Division II and NAIA levels during his 27-year career.

The new appointment follows Baldwin, Glenn Thomas (2022), Zak Hill (2020-2021) and Rob Likens (2018-2019) and Billy Napier (2017).

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Beau Baldwin will not return as the ASU offensive coordinator in 2024