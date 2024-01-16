Reports: Arizona hires San Jose State coach Brent Brennan as the successor to Jedd Fisch

Arizona have found their next football coach. The Wildcats have agreed to a deal with Brent Brennan to become the successor to Jedd Fisch, according to multiple reports. Fisch was hired Sunday by Washington.

Brennan has been the coach at San Jose State for the past seven seasons, posting a record of 34-48 with bowl appearances in three of the past four seasons. He was a graduate assistant under Dick Tomey at Arizona in 2000 and served again under Tomey as an assistant coach at San Jose State.

Brennan was a finalist for the Arizona job before Fisch was hired at Arizona three years ago. Fisch went 16-21 in three seasons in Tucson, leading Arizona to a 10-3 record last season and a win over Oklahoma in the Alamo Bowl.

Under terms of his contract with San Jose State, Brennan owes the school a buyout of $1 million. He made $2.3 million for the 2023 season, which included a retention payment of $600,000.

Contributing: Steve Berkowitz

