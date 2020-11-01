Reports: Antonio Brown staying at Tom Brady's house in Tampa

The Odd Couple (again)? AB reportedly living at Brady's house originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Antonio Brown has worn out his welcome in each of his three NFL stops so far, but Tom Brady is doing anything and everything in his power to make sure Brown stays on the straight and narrow in Tampa Bay.

How invested is Brady in Brown's success? He has opened his home to the talented yet troubled wideout, according to various reports Sunday.

"As far as getting caught up on the game plan, how about this? He actually has a leg up," said Jay Glazer on FOX NFL Sunday. "because he has actually been staying at Tom Brady's house, and Tom has actually been helping him off the field as well, lining him up for people to help him, including people like Tony Robbins."

Not only has Brown moved in with Brady, but the Bucs quarterback is going further than that. According to CBS Sports' Jason LaCanfora, Brady has vowed to work closely with Brown, ensuring he would be a solid teammate and would comply with all team rules and Covid protocol. Here's more from what one source told LaCanfora:

"Brady told them he is going to make sure this is not a problem. He guaranteed BA (coach Bruce Arians) that he would make sure this guy did everything he has to do, even if Brady has to drive him there himself. These two are going to be joined at the hip. And they made it clear to Brady that Brown is on a very short leash. If he (slips up), he's gone."

This isn't the first time that Brady has invited Brown into his home. Last season when the pair were teammates in New England, Drew Rosenhaus told NBC's Al Michaels that Brady offered to let AB stay with him while he settled into New England.

While it's way, way too soon to predict whether Brown will be able to succeed in Tampa, early results are promising. Glazer reported that not only is Brown already in game shape, the Bucs "were shocked at how good (Brown) looked" and he'll be ready to play by next week.

Even without Brown, the Bucs offense is rolling behind Brady, who has thrown 15 touchdowns and one interception in the last five games, scoring 33.6 points per game over that stretch.