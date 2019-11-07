Reports: Amari Cooper is expected to practice Friday, play Sunday

Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper did not practice on Thursday as he went to a doctor to get results of a Wednesday MRI on his knee.

According to multiple reports, the tests showed that Cooper has avoided a significant injury to his knee. As a result, the wideout is expected to take part in practice on Friday and play in Sunday night’s game against the Vikings.

Cooper hurt his knee in the first half of the Cowboys’ win over the Giants on Monday night. He left the game briefly, but returned and caught a 45-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter of the game.

Cooper has been listed with a variety of injuries over the course of the regular season and was limited to three snaps in a Week Six loss to the Jets, but he has not missed a game yet this season.