Reports: Allen Lazard, Mekhi Becton will be inactive Friday

Wide receiver Allen Lazard signed a four-year, $44 million contract with the Jets as a free agent this offseason, but he's set to be a healthy scratch on Friday.

Connor Hughes of SNY reports that Lazard will be inactive for the Jets' home game against the Dolphins. The move comes a week after Lazard dropped the only pass that was thrown his way against the Bills.

Lazard has 20 catches for 290 yards and a touchdown to go with a number of other drops and four penalties during a disappointing first season with the AFC East club.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media also reports that the Jets will be without left tackle Mekhi Becton, who was listed as questionable with an ankle injury. Duane Brown, who was also listed as questionable, could replace him after being activated from injured reserve this week.