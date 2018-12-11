Reports: Alabama plans to promote Dan Enos to offensive coordinator

Alabama will once again promote from within to replace a departing offensive coordinator.

With Mike Locksley taking the head-coaching gig at Maryland, Nick Saban will reportedly elevate Dan Enos from associate head coach and quarterbacks coach to offensive coordinator for the 2019 season. Football Scoop first reported the news.

Enos has drawn plenty of praise for his work with Heisman runner-up Tua Tagovailoa and Jalen Hurts throughout the season. Alabama, who will face Oklahoma in the College Football Playoff semifinals, has broken a myriad of records for offense this season.

Alabama quarterbacks coach Dan Enos talks with quarterbacks Kyle Edwards (16) and Mac Jones (10) before the NCAA college football team’s indoor scrimmage Saturday, April 14, 2018, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (Vasha Hunt//AL.com via AP)

Like Kirby Smart did after accepting the Georgia job, Locksley is sticking with the Tide through its College Football Playoff run, so Enos will take the reins from Locksley at the conclusion of the season. When he does, Enos will be the fifth offensive coordinator in five years for the Tide, following Locksley, Brian Daboll, Steve Sarkisian and Lane Kiffin.

Before being brought on by Saban ahead of the 2018 season, Enos spent three seasons as the offensive coordinator at Arkansas under Bret Bielema. Enos landed on Saban’s staff after Arkansas fired Bielema.

Before that, Enos notably left his job as head coach at Central Michigan in order to join the Arkansas staff. Enos had a 26-36 record in five seasons at Central Michigan, but the program improved under his watch and finished at .500 or above in each of the past three seasons, including two bowl appearances.

Prior to his time as CMU head coach, Enos had stints as an offensive assistant at Michigan State (where he played quarterback from 1987-1991), Cincinnati, Western Michigan and others.

