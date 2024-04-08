Reports: Ailing Bochum to part ways with coach Letsch

Bochum coach Thomas Letsch enters the stadium ahead of the German Bundesliga soccer match between VfL Bochum and Darmstadt 98 at Vonovia Ruhrstadion. Letsch reportedly faces being axed as Bochum coach after a slide towards the Bundesliga danger zone which culminated in a late defeat at fellow strugglers Cologne on the weekend. David Inderlied/dpa

Thomas Letsch reportedly faces being axed as Bochum coach after a slide towards the Bundesliga danger zone which culminated in a late defeat at fellow strugglers Cologne on the weekend.

Multiple news reports ranging from the Bild paper to Kicker sports magazine said that Saturday's 2-1 defeat from a pair of stoppage time goals was the tipping point and that club leaders decided late Sunday to take action.

Bochum have earned just one point from their last six games since upsetting champions Bayern Munich 3-2 in mid-February. They are 15th, just three points above the danger zone with six games left.

Letsch was appointed in September 2022 when Bochum were bottom of the table. They stayed in the top flight, and also had a solid first half of the current campaign before managing only two victories since the January restart.

Among the reported candidates to replace Letsch is former Bochum striker Stefan Kuntz, who coached Germany's under-21 team to European championship titles 2017 and 2021, and was last in charge of Turkey's national team.