Reports: Aggies to be without multiple starters against Florida

In a season where head coach Jimbo Fisher has used the word consistency at every turn, the Texas A&M Aggies have found nothing but inconsistency.

Whether it’s been injuries, suspensions, or just up and down play, inconsistency is probably the story of the 2022 Aggies football season.

Now after the most promising game for the Aggies offensively in over a year, they will once again be struggling to develop any consistency as a flu-like illness has made its way through Bright Athletic Complex this week placing the playing status of multiple starters and contributors in question for their matchup against Florida.

Among those starters? True Freshman quarterback Connor Weigman, who according to reports was sick all week and got no practice work. Weigman is reportedly feeling better Saturday, but is not expected to play.

Texas A&M quarterback Conner Weigman is not on the field during warmups. Haynes King is taking first-team reps. — TexAgs (@TexAgs) November 5, 2022

