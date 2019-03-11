Reports: Ageless wonder Frank Gore to sign with Bills for 15th season

The Frank Gore train keeps chugging along.

Gore, the oldest running back in the NFL, has reportedly agreed to a one-year deal with the Buffalo Bills. According to multiple outlets, Gore’s deal is for $2 million.

The Bills will be the fourth team for Gore, who is entering his 15th season and will turn 36 in May. Gore, who has 14,748 career rushing yards (No. 4 all-time), spent the 2018 campaign with the Miami Dolphins, gaining 722 yards on 156 carries. Both figures were his lowest since his rookie season back in 2005 with the San Francisco 49ers, but his 4.6-yard average was his best since 2012, when he rushed for 1,214 yards in San Francisco.

In Buffalo, Gore will team up in the backfield with LeSean McCoy, who put up a career-low 514 yards in 2018.

Buffalo also returns quarterback Josh Allen for his second season. Allen was the team’s first-round pick last year. He showed flashes as a rookie, but threw for 2,074 yards, 10 touchdowns and 12 interceptions while completing 52.8 percent of his passes. Allen’s 631 rushing yards was second among NFL quarterbacks, 64 yards behind fellow rookie Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens.

The Bills went 6-10 in 2018.

Frank Gore (21) will join the Buffalo Bills for his 15th NFL season. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

