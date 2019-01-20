Reports: Adam Stenavich, Kirk Olivadotti join Packers coaching staff

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur is continuing to fill out his first staff in Green Bay.

Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports that 49ers assistant offensive line coach Adam Stenavich will be the offensive line coach for the Packers. Stenavich interviewed with the team last week and also drew interest from the Jets.

LaFleur has also reportedly made an addition on the defensive side of the staff. PackersNews.com reports that Kirk Olivadotti will be the linebackers coach. He spent the last five years in the same role for Washington and was on the same Washington staff as LaFleur during the 2010 season.

The Packers have hired Nathaniel Hackett as offensive coordinator and Mike Pettine will return as the defensive coordinator. The team is also reportedly trying to bring former wide receivers coach Luke Getsy back in the same position.