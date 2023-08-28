Reports: ACC meeting Monday to potentially vote on adding Stanford, Cal and SMU | College Football Enquirer

Yahoo Sports’ Dan Wetzel and Ross Dellenger, and Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde hop on the College Football Enquirer to discuss the latest on the ACC potentially adding Stanford, California and SMU, and debate if this move makes the most sense for all parties involved.

Subscribe to the College Football Enquirer on Apple, Spotify, Stitcher or wherever you get your podcasts.

Video Transcript

[MUSIC PLAYING]

ROSS DELLENGER: I think that's where the discussion is how to distribute this money, what's the incentive pool like. There sure seems to be pretty big momentum in flipping one, two, or maybe as many as three of the four dissenters. All they need to flip is really one, right? So it seems like it's moving in the right direction. I would think by midweek this week we'll have some kind of resolution in decision to this, but people have asked me lately, like, why the change?

It went they voted against it before and then there was kind of dead and it was quiet for a while. And I think the league office was basically amassing this financial model and working with Stanford and Cal to take less money, basically. Stanford and Cal I think at first it might have been 70% of the share they were going to take, 50%. Now it's down to 30%, right? And I think there's been some agreement to appease the big dogs by doing a financial model that doesn't evenly distribute the money, but does it through athletic success.

PAT FORDE: If you're going to make me bet today, I think it's going to happen. I think they've gotten the numbers to the point where people on both sides of the equation are going to accept it. The great thing about this is going to be when Stanford-- especially Stanford, but Stanford, Cal, and to a degree SMU come in, it's going to be, these are great academic institutions and we welcome them into our conference, and all it was really about is can we get enough money out of this or not and--

ROSS DELLENGER: Nothing about the money. No.

PAT FORDE: No. No. Can SMU come up with enough Dallas swinging you-know-what's to pay $200 million to float us for six or seven years? It's one of the most Dallas things I've ever seen, frankly, but on a lot of ways this makes no sense, but in the context of what's going on, it does make sense and it's the best move for all involved parties. I mean, Cal, Stanford don't have a lot of moves. This is the move that makes sense for them.

The ACC, you are stuck in this contract that is driving your league crazy and is fomenting revolution basically from Florida State and to a lesser degree Clemson. OK, you can pipe them down for a while and say, here's what we got, and this is your chance, you're good enough, go earn this extra money. And you add some numbers and add a little bit more strength, maybe solidity there in case things start to break apart.

DAN WETZEL: So the boosters at SMU will just say, we don't need TV money. So the $24 million they would have gotten, which is still more than they're getting now, way more, like, how much are they getting right now?

ROSS DELLENGER: They're getting-- they're getting about eight to nine million right now an average in the--

DAN WETZEL: To a degree, to a degree, they're only really giving up eight or nine now they have to compete at the ACC level and the budgets would probably need to get bigger and whatever. But instead--

ROSS DELLENGER: That's where the donors come in.

DAN WETZEL: --seven years, 24 million is 168 million, I think, about that. Rather than say, let's build 168 million into football facilities, and stadium, and all that, we're going to buy our last shot. This is it.

PAT FORDE: Yeah.

DAN WETZEL: This is the last life preserver. We got to grab it. I mean, look, this is-- there are no good options, so you take it. No good options for Cal and Stanford. And I think if you're Florida State and Clemson, I mean, here's your chance. Yeah, you're not going to get SEC Big Ten money, but you get a lot closer.