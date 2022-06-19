Reports: Abraham Ancer is leaving PGA Tour, headed to LIV Golf

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Adam Schupak
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Abraham Ancer
    Abraham Ancer
    Mexican golfer

Mexico’s Abraham Ancer is reported to be the latest player headed to LIV Golf.

Ancer, who entered the week ranked No. 20 in the Official World Golf Ranking, would be the second-highest ranked player behind only Dustin Johnson to join the upstart league that is part of LIV Golf Investments, an investment firm under the majority ownership of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF).

The 31-year-old Ancer turned pro in 2013, and had been rumored to be considering making the move from the PGA Tour, where he won the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational last year. In February, he competed in the Saudi International as part of the Asian Tour. Multiple sources, including ESPN Deportes, confirmed reports that Ancer was prepared to make the leap to LIV, which has been offering lucrative guaranteed money to play in its 54-hole events with shotgun starts.

Ancer played for the International Team in the 2019 Presidents Cup in Melbourne, Australia, notching a 3-1-1 record, including his lone defeat in a singles match against Tiger Woods. Ancer was in line to represent the International Team later this year in the biennial match, which is scheduled for Quail Hollow in Charlotte.

PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan suspended Phil Mickelson and Dustin Johnson among 17 players who competed in LIV Golf’s debut event near London and said others who violated Tour regulations would suffer a similar fate.

Ancer withdrew from the U.S. Open this week citing illness and isn’t in the field at next week’s Travelers Championship on the PGA Tour.

The next LV Golf event is scheduled for Portland in two weeks. Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Reed and Pat Perez were announced as the latest signees.

Recommended Stories

  • LIV Golf: How to watch on TV, schedule details and the players involved

    Rory McIlroy has told Charl Schwartzel that his win in last week’s opening Saudi event in Hertfordshire “meant nothing” despite the South African collecting nearly £4million.

  • Matt Fitzpatrick holds his nerve to see off American challenge to win US Open – latest reaction

    US Open 2022 full leaderboard and latest scores Englishman wins first major thanks to two-under 68 to finish on six-under Topsy-turvy final round had everything as Fitzpatrick holds off challenge of Zalatoris and Scheffler He becomes only the second man to win the US Amateur and US Open on the same course after Jack Nicklaus

  • Greg Norman says LIV Golf will apply to earn OWGR points this week

    "Our point should be that if we get the OWGR points, then everything else takes care of itself."

  • Report: Sergio Garcia, other LIV Golf players allowed to play in DP World Tour events. For now.

    Players who played in the inaugural LIV Golf Invitational Series event in London will be allowed to tee it up in Germany.

  • The Brewers will be without a key piece to their pitching staff this weekend in Cincinnati

    Additionally, Craig Counsell had no news on pitcher Aaron Ashby's injury, which in this case classifies as good news

  • Jan. 6 committee is telling a story, but plenty of gaps remain

    The House committee investigating last year’s mob attack on the U.S. Capitol has used a series of public hearings this month to craft a gripping case that former President Trump orchestrated an attempted coup against the very government he was charged to protect. Yet despite the willingness of hundreds of former Trump aides, Cabinet officials,…

  • Reds pitcher Graham Ashcraft made to remove wedding ring under glove by umpires

    This part of the foreign substance rule, Graham Ashcraft learned on Saturday, is now being enforced.

  • Zelensky vows to retake south, NATO warns of long war

    President Volodymyr Zelensky vowed Sunday that his forces "will not give away the south to anyone" after his first visit to the southern frontline, as NATO's chief warned the war in Ukraine could last "for years". Making a rare trip outside Kyiv, where he is based for security reasons, Zelensky travelled to the hold-out Black Sea city of Mykolaiv and visited troops nearby and in the neighbouring Odessa region for the first time since the Russian invasion. "We will not give away the south to anyone, we will return everything that's ours and the sea will be Ukrainian and safe," he said in a video posted on Telegram as he made his way back to Kyiv. He said he talked with troops and police during his visit. "Their mood is confident, and looking into their eyes it is obvious that they all do not doubt our victory," he said. While Zelensky remained defiant, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg warned that "we must be prepared for this to last for years." Speaking to German daily newspaper Bild, Stoltenberg said "We must not weaken in our support of Ukraine, even if the costs are high -- not only in terms of military support but also because of rising energy and food prices." Russian forces have directed their firepower at the east and south of Ukraine in recent weeks since failing in their bid to take the capital Kyiv after the lightning February 24 invasion. "The losses are significant. Many houses were destroyed, civilian logistics were disrupted, there are many social issues," Zelensky said. "I have commissioned to make assistance to people who have lost loved ones more systemic. We will definitely restore everything that was destroyed. Russia does not have as many missiles as our people have the desire to live." Mykolaiv is a key target for Russia as it lies on the way to the strategic Black Sea port of Odessa. Zelensky surveyed the city's badly damaged regional administration building and met officials in what appeared to be a basement where he handed out awards to soldiers, in a video released by his office. Soldiers in Mykolaiv meanwhile were trying to keep their pre-war routines alive, with one saying he would not give up his vegan diet on the frontlines. Oleksandr Zhuhan said he had received a package from a network of volunteers to keep up his plant-based diet. "There was pate and vegan sausages, hummus, soya milk... and all this for free," the 37-year-old drama teacher said happily. -&nbsp;'Hero' - Back in Kyiv, with shockwaves from the war continuing to reverberate around the world, thousands gathered to pay tribute to one young man -- Roman Ratushny, a leading figure in Ukraine's pro-European Maidan movement, who was killed fighting Russians in the country's east earlier this month aged just 24. In front of the coffin draped in a yellow and blue Ukrainian flag at the foot of a monument that overlooks the sprawling Independence Square in the capital, people of all ages saluted his memory. "I think it is important to be here because he is a hero of Ukraine and we must remember him," Dmytro Ostrovsky, a 17-year-old high school student, told AFP. The loss put a human face on the shared grief of Ukrainians, as the bloodshed continues. The worst of the fighting continues to be in the eastern industrial Donbas region, with battles raging in villages outside the city of Severodonetsk, which Russia has been trying to seize for weeks. "There's an expression: prepare for the worst and the best will come by itself," the governor of the eastern Lugansk region, Sergiy Gaiday, told AFP in an interview from the Ukrainian-controlled city of&nbsp;Lysychansk across the river from Severodonetsk. "Of course, we need to prepare." Wearing a flak jacket and carrying gun cartridges and a tourniquet, he said Russian forces "are just shelling our troop positions 24 hours a day." Earlier, Gaiday said on Telegram that there was "more destruction" at the besieged Azot chemical plant in Severodonetsk, where hundreds of civilians are sheltering. He also said Lysychansk was being "heavily shelled". There are signs of preparations for street fighting in the city: soldiers digging in, putting up barbed wire and police placing burnt-out vehicles sideways across roads to slow traffic, as residents were preparing to be evacuated. "We're abandoning everything and going. No one can survive such a strike," said history teacher Alla Bor, waiting with her son-in-law Volodymyr and 14-year-old grandson. Meanwhile, pro-Russian officials in the eastern, separatist-held city of Donetsk said five civilians were killed and 12 injured by Ukrainian bombardment. In Lysychansk, the governor Gaiday said watching his home city, Severodonetsk, be shelled and people he knew dying was "painful." "I'm a human being but I bury this deep inside me," he said, adding that his task is to "help people as much as possible". burs-ssy/mtp

  • Tornado warning issued in Manitoba, seek shelter immediately

    Threatening heat continues to cover the eastern Prairies Sunday, alongside a risk for severe thunderstorms, including the potential of one or two tornadoes for southern areas near the Saskatchewan and Manitoba border.

  • Drone’s infrared camera helps check train’s derailed rail cars for fire near Lawrence

    Infrared technology on a Lawrence Police Department’s drone was used to check for hot spots or fires among the wreckage after a Union Pacific coal train derailed Friday in Lawrence.

  • England's Matt Fitzpatrick on track to join Jack Nicklaus in history books with clubhouse lead at US Open

    US Open 2022 full leaderboard

  • Texas A&M ousts rival Longhorns from CWS with 10-2 victory

    Trevor Werner hit the tiebreaking single in a four-run second inning and No. 5 national seed Texas A&M broke a nine-game College World Series losing streak Sunday with a 10-2 victory over rival Texas, ending the Longhorns' season. The Aggies (43-19) spotted Texas (47-22) a two-run lead before taking control of the first CWS game between programs that had met 373 times since 1904. Leading 8-2, the Aggies faced a stressful situation in the sixth inning when Jacob Palisch walked Mitchell Daly to load the bases with two outs and Ivan Melendez coming to bat.

  • Greg Norman says PGA Tour guilty of ‘deafening’ hypocrisy over LIV Series

    Greg Norman, the figurehead of the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Series, has defended the competition after widespread criticism from high-profile figures across the sport. Golfers such as Norman, Phil Mickelson and Dustin Johnson who have chosen to join the breakaway series have received criticism because of the human rights abuses carried out by the Saudi regime. In the US, the famed sportscaster Bob Costas offered a withering assessment of the LIV Series.

  • Padres star Machado takes tumble, exits with injured leg

    San Diego Padres star Manny Machado exited the game against the Rockies after injuring his left leg while trying to beat out an infield grounder.

  • What is the U.S. Open playoff format?

    The USGA for many years had an 18-hole Monday playoff but that all changed in 2018.

  • Role of Toto Wolff’s former adviser adds fuel to fire of ‘porpoising’ row with Red Bull rival Christian Horner

    In a further twist to the porpoising row engulfing Formula One, it can be revealed that the technical directive demanded by Mercedes to address their design flaws was overseen at the FIA by Shaila-Ann Rao, who for the past 3½ years worked as a principal lawyer and special adviser to Toto Wolff.

  • U.S. Open: Matthew Fitzpatrick wins again at Brookline

    Matthew Fitzpatrick edged past Will Zalatoris and Scottie Scheffler to win the U.S. Open.

  • 10 Best Falling Stocks to Buy Right Now

    In this piece we will take a look at the ten best falling stocks to buy right now. If you want to skip our introduction of the companies and the general economic outlook, jump right ahead to 5 Best Falling Stocks to Buy Right Now. The start of 2022 had a tinge of optimism to […]

  • Medvedev fumes at coach during defeat to Hurkacz in Halle final

    World number one Daniil Medvedev screamed at his coach during an on-court outburst Sunday before going on to lose his second straight ATP grass-court final when he was brushed aside by Poland's Hubert Hurkacz in Halle.

  • Formula 1: Max Verstappen holds off Carlos Sainz to win Canadian Grand Prix

    Sainz wasn't able to get close enough to attempt a pass on Verstappen over the race's final 15 laps.