Reports of Aaron Rodgers wanting $50 million per year are ‘categorically false’

Amid a new report that Aaron Rodgers wants $50 million per year on a new contract, Greg Jennings called the Green Bay Packers quarterback “selfish” during an appearance on Fox Sports’ First Things First on Friday.

“Aaron Rodgers has been a very selfish guy,” Jennings said. “I get it, he’s at the end of his career, and so it’s like, ‘Okay, I’m going to take whatever I can take.’ But you can’t do that and want to win. How are you going to try to win? I get it, guys got to look out for themselves. But in looking out for yourself, you cut out the legs of others- and understanding at this position, at the quarterback position, you cut out more than just a pair of legs, you cut out a few pair of legs. For me, this has contradicted what he’s saying he wants to do.”

Jennings, a former teammate of Rodgers, has been critical of Rodgers ever since retiring from the NFL in 2016. Jennings drew from personal experience when he made his comments about Rodgers.

After Jennings signed his first contract contraction, Rodgers supposedly came up to Jennings and told him “Don’t be that guy” who signs a contract and then wants more money.

“Now, all of the sudden, you forget those words that you have poured out and tried to pour and invest into others. You can’t do those types of things,” said Jennings.

This news and Jennings’ statements were then picked up by Pat McAfee. Rodgers appeared on “The Pat McAfee Show,” where he stated he had not decided on his future. After hearing the reports about Rodgers’ financial demands, McAfee took it upon himself to text the reigning back-to-back MVP to see if he wants to be the highest-paid NFL player by a wide margin.

According to McAfee, Rodgers called the reports “categorically false.”

While Rodgers and the Packers are likely to reach a new deal if he decides to keep playing, the reports of him asking for $50 million a year are not true.