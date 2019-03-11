Reports: 49ers, Kwon Alexander agree to four-year, $54 million deal

The San Francisco 49ers are improving their defense.

Via NFL Network and ESPN, the Niners and free-agent linebacker Kwon Alexander have agreed to a four-year, $54 million contract. Since this is the “legal tampering” window, the contract can be signed and finalized on Wednesday.

Alexander seemed to confirm the deal via Twitter, posting “Look at God!” with the tweet from ESPN’s Adam Schefter offering financial details:

Look at God ! https://t.co/z2cQnF83jv — Kwon Alexander (@kwon) March 11, 2019

Alexander, a fourth-round pick of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2015, missed the final 10 games of last season due to a torn ACL but it didn’t appear to hurt him on the free agent market.

