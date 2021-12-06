2021 Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit dies after Santa Anita workout

Medina Spirit, winner of the 2021 Kentucky Derby, died Monday after a workout at Santa Anita Park in California, according to multiple media reports.

Craig Robertson, attorney for Medina Spirit’s trainer, Bob Baffert, confirmed the news to Horse Racing Nation after an initial report from Bill Finley of the Thoroughbred Daily News.

Finley and others reported the apparent cause of death as a heart attack. Medina Spirit’s owner, Amr Zedan, confirmed the death with the Thoroughbred Daily News.

Medina Spirit collapsed on the track after working 5 furlongs in 1:01 2/5, the BloodHorse reported.

The BloodHorse said that California Horse Racing Board equine medical director Jeff Blea watched video of the workout and described the incident as “a classic case of a heart attack.”

“We don’t know the cause and sometimes even after the necropsy, we don’t know,” CHRB chief veterinary officer Dionne Benson told the BloodHorse.

The 3-year-old Medina Spirit raced most recently in the Grade 1 Breeders’ Cup Classic at Santa Anita on Nov. 6, finishing second to Knicks Go by 2 3/4 lengths in the $6 million race.

Medina Spirit’s victory in the Kentucky Derby on May 1 generated controversy when the colt’s postrace drug test came back positive for a medication, Betamethasone, that is not allowed in Kentucky on the day of a race. Baffert contended the horse was treated with an ointment that contained the medication and was not injected with it as a performance-enhancing measure.

Still to be decided is if the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission will determine that a recent test reported by Robertson proving the drug was given via ointment and not injection could create enough doubt to get Medina Spirit’s positive test tossed out.

In the wake of Medina Spirit’s failed test, Baffert was suspended by Churchill Downs and barred from entering horses in the 2022 and 2023 Kentucky Derbys. He also was banned by the New York Racing Association from entering horses at its Belmont, Saratoga and Aqueduct tracks.

Medina Spirit went on to finish third in the Preakness after the colt was subjected to three rounds of prerace testing to be able to compete.

Medina Spirit won five of his 10 career starts, finished second four times and third once, totaling career earnings of $3,545,200.

At Churchill Downs, Medina Spirit gave Baffert his record-setting seventh Kentucky Derby victory after showing up in Louisville as a largely overlooked contender who was a 15-1 betting choice on the morning line and went off on race day at 12-1. Mandaloun finished second, a half-length behind Medina Spirit, and Hot Rod Charlie came in third.

“That little horse has got a heart — such a big heart,” Baffert said immediately after the race.

Baffert revealed Medina Spirit’s positive drug test eight days later.

This story will be updated.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.