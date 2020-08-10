Reports: 2020 Big Ten football season in jeopardy due to COVID-19

There may be no college football for Big Ten schools this fall.

According to several reports, the Big Ten school presidents voted 12-2 on Sunday to not play football this fall due to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to Dan Patrick, the two schools in favor of playing were Iowa and Nebraska. There are conflicting reports on whether the season will be postponed or canceled, but Dan Patrick says the official news will be released tomorrow.

On his show, Patrick said he followed up with his source, who said, "Three Big Ten teams that I've spoken with said, ‘It's done.'"

In response, more reports have come out saying the SEC has gathered for a previously unscheduled meeting on Monday morning.

According to Patrick's report, the SEC is trying to delay and see if either the ACC or Big 12 will join them in playing this fall.

The MAC conference decided to cancel it's football season on Aug. 8.

In addition, on Aug. 5 a coalition of Big Ten players published a Players' Tribune article asking for a comprehensive plan to keep them safe during the COVID-19 pandemic if the league was to go forward with the season.

