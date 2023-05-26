New reporting on Mike Bohn shows how well Brandon Sosna performed at USC

The Athletic’s extensive reporting on the unprofessional behavior of former USC athletic director Mike Bohn is a very bad look for USC. That point has to stand on its own, and USC shouldn’t escape criticism for it. However, tucked inside this generally embarrassing story for the Trojans is a note which could affect the school’s current athletic director search.

Yes, Brandon Sosna is only 30 years old. Compared to many other people who might want the USC athletic director job, he has less experience in a number of situations. He also hasn’t been able to cultivate as many relationships, simply due to not being in the business as long as the veterans who might throw their hat into the ring and express interest in this position.

However, The Athletic’s examination of Mike Bohn’s appalling behavior at both USC and Cincinnati does mention how much heavy lifting Sosna did while Bohn neglected his job at USC:

“Department staffers regularly assumed job responsibilities generally fulfilled by the AD, most visibly in the case of Brandon Sosna, Bohn’s right-hand man who followed him from Cincinnati. Sosna quickly jumped in on everything from the program’s coronavirus response to the marquee hiring of head football coach Lincoln Riley to the realignment machinations for a move to the Big Ten, becoming the go-to point of contact and decision-maker before leaving for a job with the Detroit Lions last June.”

Sosna might be young, but he carried a lot of responsibilities, and he didn’t merely pass these tests; he aced them. Moreover, these were not third-tier responsibilities, but major central projects for USC.

Brandon Sosna really was the brain behind Mike Bohn. These details certainly enhance a potential Sosna candidacy, if he truly wants to become USC’s next athletic director.

