Reporting dates for Patriots’ 2024 training camp revealed

Football season is getting closer, and we now have reporting dates for the New England Patriots’ training camp. Per ESPN’s Mike Reiss, rookies report for camp on July 19, while the veterans will report on July 23.

This will be the first Patriots training camp under new head coach Jerod Mayo. There will be many storylines throughout the camp, including the battle at quarterback between Jacoby Brissett and rookie Drake Maye, the offensive line arrangement and the wide receiver progression.

The Patriots will be undergoing a rebuild in the post-Bill Belichick era. Training camp will mark the first real opportunity to see the direction the team is headed before the start of the season.

🗓️ 🏈Mark the calendar: Patriots rookies report for training camp July 19, with veterans (non-QBs and non-rehabilitating players) reporting July 23. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) June 18, 2024

Football is almost back. It’s time for the Patriots to start anew and work towards a return to playoff contention.

