Reporters roundtable: What's up with Ohio State football's slow starts?

Ohio State turned it on.

A slow start plagued the Buckeyes on Saturday before they rallied for a 37-17 win over Maryland.

It was the second straight victory in which they overcame a low-scoring first half as the result of an effort by their defense.

After shutting out Notre Dame in the first and second quarters two weeks earlier, the Buckeyes held the Terrapins to only 10 points in that span, and a pick-six by safety Josh Proctor helped them to tie the score at halftime. Their offense was never in too big of a hole.

Improvement on the defensive side of the ball could put the Buckeyes in better position to get over the hump late in the season, but questions trail their offense.

Kaufman: It took 36 minutes for Ohio State’s offense to reach the end zone against Maryland, following the 34 minutes it needed at Notre Dame. The slow starts are unusual for a unit that is accustomed to fast starts. It led the nation in first-half scoring two years ago and was No. 3 behind Tennessee and Alabama last fall. Even in their nonconference win over Western Kentucky last month, the Buckeyes capped six of their first seven possessions with touchdowns. The defense is saving them at the moment.

Rabinowitz: It starts with the problems in the run game. Ohio State wants to establish the run, and the line simply isn't providing the push or the creases to give runners room. TreVeyon Henderson was held out of Saturday's game as a precaution, but I doubt if he'd had any more success than Chip Trayanum or Miyan Williams. Even excluding sacks, which count as rushes in the college game, OSU averaged less than 3 yards per carry. Then you add in some clunkiness in the passing game, and that's why Ohio State gained only 70 yards in its first five possessions.

Kaufman: Whether it’s moving the ball on the ground or airing it out more, the Buckeyes need to find a way to avoid getting behind schedule on drives. The average distance needed by Ohio State on third down against both Maryland and Notre Dame was just over 7 yards. That results in more obvious passing downs and tough situations on Kyle McCord, a first-time starting quarterback, and a struggling offensive line. McCord was sacked on a third-and-10 and third-and-16 in the first quarter, for instance.

Rabinowitz: Ryan Day hinted after the game that he might consider shuffling the offensive line. I'm not sure that would mean, say, switching Josh Simmons to right tackle and Josh Fryar to left, or replacing one or more of the starters. I'm not sure there are obvious answers on the bench. But it's clear Day's patience is wearing thin. Five games into a season is enough for a line to start to become cohesive. If the line becomes solid, this offense should look close to unstoppable. That's a big if, though.

Kaufman: The handwringing over the offense is a unique dynamic for the Buckeyes, who have averaged 40 points per game in each season since Day joined the staff in 2017. Right now, they're averaging 35 points per game, which is on pace to be the fewest since Luke Fickell's interim season in 2011. It helps Ohio State that the 10.2 points it's allowing would be the best mark since 1996. These averages will fluctuate, but it's context for looking at where this team is at as the midpoint of the regular season nears.

Rabinowitz: When I did my DVR review Sunday night, the line's issues were obvious. It's also true that McCord, especially early, was out of rhythm. Even some of the completions were off target or not timed well. But overall, McCord has been fine. It helps to have a target like Marvin Harrison Jr., of course. Where would this offense be without him? Let's move on to the defense, which has really been the foundation of this team's success. The 17 points it yielded Saturday were a season-high, and the first touchdown came after that botched snap on a punt gave Maryland great field position.

Kaufman: Two things explain the early success of the defense. It isn't giving up explosive plays. The longest play it allowed from scrimmage against Maryland was 26 yards. Through five games, it has surrendered only three plays of 30 yards or more, tied for the fewest in the Football Bowl Subdivision. It had three alone in last season's meeting with the Terrapins. The Buckeyes have also stepped up in clutch situations, twice getting off the field when Maryland went for it on fourth down. Notre Dame was also 0 for 2 against them on fourth down.

Rabinowitz: Add in that the Buckeyes are giving up only 3.1 yards per rush, and it's a pretty stingy unit. Defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau has emerged as the ringleader on the line. He affects plays even if he doesn't make the tackle. Tyleik Williams and Michael Hall Jr. are disruptive inside. Obviously, Proctor played a tremendous game on Saturday. His pick-six was a much-needed jolt for the whole team, and he made other plays as well. Lathan Ransom had a leaping interception and a nice pass breakup. Sonny Styles is clearly a budding star. And cornerbacks Denzel Burke and Davison Igbinosun are playing at a high level.

Kaufman: The challenges awaiting the Buckeyes figure to only pick up from here. Only one more week remains before Penn State goes to the Horseshoe. Michigan awaits in late November. Those are the only teams in the FBS allowing fewer points than Ohio State. It's going to be a very Big Ten-esque stretch run.

Rabinowitz: This week should be the calm before the storm. As every OSU fan knows, Ross-Ade Stadium has been a house of horrors for the Buckeyes this century. Purdue has beaten Ohio State in five of its past eight games in West Lafayette. But I doubt this 2-4 Boilermakers team has enough to pull the upset over Ohio State, whatever the Buckeyes' flaws may be.

