Reporters roundtable: What to make of Ohio State football's running back situation

Editor's note: After each Ohio State football game, beat reporters Joey Kaufman and Bill Rabinowitz discuss the lasting storylines and other key developments.

Ohio State won in convincing fashion last weekend.

After escaping with hard-fought wins in previous weeks on the road, the Buckeyes returned to the Horseshoe and handled Indiana.

The 56-14 rout of the Hoosiers marked their highest-scoring game against a Big Ten opponent this fall.

Now only a trip to Maryland remains before the Buckeyes host Michigan on Thanksgiving weekend in a high-stakes matchup with their archrival that is expected to settle the East Division and put the winner in position to make the College Football Playoff.

Kaufman: A fast start against Indiana was an encouraging development for the Buckeyes. After being held to only a touchdown in the first half of each of their two previous games, they got into the end zone early and often on Saturday. After a three-and-out on their first drive, their next three drives resulted in touchdowns. Ohio State maintained a 28-7 lead over the Hoosiers at halftime, a lift after being tied with Northwestern and trailing at Penn State after two quarters.

Rabinowitz: Ohio State did to Indiana what the weather prevented the Buckeyes from doing at Northwestern – jump on an overmatched team and end suspense early. The two takeaways from Saturday were the emotional touchdown scored by wide receiver Kamryn Babb and the injury situation at running back. You won't find a more touching moment than Babb's score and the celebration that followed. Babb's perseverance in not quitting after four ACL surgeries is inspiring. As far as the running backs, the key is to get Miyan Williams and TreVeyon Henderson healthy by the Michigan game. Ryan Day sounded optimistic, but we'll see.

Ohio State's two leading rushers TreVeyon Henderson (32) and Miyan Williams have both been battling injuries.

Kaufman: It was a tough scene late in the second quarter when Williams went down awkwardly on his right foot. He had been carrying the load at running back in consecutive weeks with Henderson sidelined. Between the win at Northwestern and the first half against Indiana, he totaled 41 carries. There are things to like about Dallan Hayden, a freshman who has been third-string on the depth chart. As he replaced Williams, he rushed for 102 yards and one touchdown on 19 carries and looked like a tough runner. According to Pro Football Focus, 59 yards came after contact. But he’s, of course, pretty unproven entering this stretch run.

Rabinowitz: It'll be very interesting to see who is able to play running back against Maryland. The Buckeyes would be fine with a healthy Hayden at running back this week. The Terrapins are coming off a 30-0 loss to Penn State and don't pose much of an upset risk unless the Buckeyes are completely looking ahead to next week. But Michigan is a different matter. The Buckeyes don't want to rely on a freshman running back as their only option against the Wolverines, though Xavier Johnson showed on his dazzling 71-yard touchdown run Saturday that he can fill in. I suspect Ohio State will be exceedingly careful with Henderson and Williams this Saturday. It may be a case where they play only enough to show they're healthy, if in fact, they are healthy to play at all.

Kaufman: The fluctuating availability of running backs can’t be helping the Buckeyes in short-yardage situations, an issue that continues to nag them. After Williams was assisted off the field on Saturday, they faced a third-and-2 at Indiana’s 18-yard line. Hayden got the carry. It went for a yard. On fourth-and-1, they turned to Mitch Rossi, who was lined up as a fullback. Got stuffed. The woes in those situations aren’t all on the backs. Those struggles might be more on the offensive line or play designs. But all of this will be magnified in an all-or-nothing edition of The Game in less than two weeks.

Rabinowitz: Day admitted that he'd gotten stubborn with his short-yardage calls. Maybe it's time to just throw it on third-and-1. If they do that a couple of times, it might loosen up the defense. The Buckeyes seem too predictable in those situations. It is troubling, though, that a line as talented as OSU's can't push defenders back a yard when they absolutely need to. Good thing the passing game is as potent as it is. We also can find little to quibble with the defense. It'll be interesting to see how that unit does against Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa. He played poorly against Penn State, but he's a dual threat who should be good preparation for Michigan's J.J. McCarthy.

Kaufman: The defense was helped by the return of Cameron Brown to its secondary. Brown started four out of the first six games at cornerback but had been unavailable in recent weeks. He surrendered a touchdown to a tight end who was a half a foot taller on an end-zone fade route, then bounced back by breaking up two passes and not allowing another completion. It seems the back end of the defense is closer to full strength, a development that adds intrigue to the matchup with Tagovailoa and Co. This should be a solid gauge of the readiness of the pass defense.

Rabinowitz: Jordan Hancock also played and took 49 snaps after being held out of the Northwestern game because of the weather and field conditions in Evanston. Denzel Burke didn't play, but Day indicated after the game Saturday that the cornerback, as well as right tackle Dawand Jones and running back Chip Trayanum, are expected back this week. Ohio State is a 27.5-point favorite against the Terrapins. The only time Maryland threatened to upset Ohio State since the Terps joined the Big Ten in 2014 came in 2018 when OSU escaped 52-51 in overtime. That was the low point for the Buckeyes' porous defense that year. This year's defense is lightyears ahead of that one.

Ohio State at Maryland

When: 3:30 p.m. SaturdayTV: Ch. 6Radio: 97.1 FM/1460 AM

