Reporters roundtable: Is Ohio State football ready for top-10 clash with Notre Dame?

Ohio State awoke over the weekend.

In routing Western Kentucky, it looked like a national championship contender after relative uninspiring wins the first two weeks.

The Buckeyes put up 63 points, surpassing the combined total from victories over Indiana and Youngstown State.

Their defense also kept the Hilltoppers’ high-scoring Air Raid from reaching the end zone on 13 of 14 drives.

Next is Notre Dame as the Buckeyes return to South Bend to complete the home-and-home series between the Midwestern blue bloods. Based on the scene at Ohio Stadium last Saturday, it seems Ohio State is picking up steam at the right time for a top-10 matchup.

“We knew we had to turn this up,” coach Ryan Day said, “and needed to build some momentum.”

Kaufman: If these teams had been scheduled to meet a week earlier, there would be far more questions surrounding the Buckeyes, who lacked their signature panache on offense early on. The explosiveness returned against Western Kentucky with five of their seven touchdowns coming on plays of at least 15 yards. Take into account the Hilltoppers’ defense is far from the ’85 Bears, but that side of the ball was due for a boost.

Rabinowitz: Western Kentucky is not a bad team. The Hilltoppers are favorites in Conference USA. I thought they'd put up a lot of yards and maybe a decent number of points on the Buckeyes. Instead, OSU held Austin Reed to 209 passing yards and created four turnovers, two for scores. The Buckeyes are flying to the ball in swarms. They look like a confident unit on defense. I expected Ohio State's offense to light up WKU's iffy defense, and that's what happened. Kyle McCord played with confidence and threw accurately. The Buckeyes head to South Bend with plenty of momentum, but Notre Dame will be their first true test.

Kaufman: The most interesting dynamic in this season’s matchup is the Irish upgraded at quarterback with Wake Forest transfer Sam Hartman, who is considered their best passer since Jimmy Clausen was behind center in the late 2000’s. Hartman has thrown 13 touchdowns without an interception in four games, furthering that belief. Notre Dame has been tough in the trenches since Brian Kelly rebuilt the program, but now it might have the missing piece.

Rabinowitz: Hartman does give Notre Dame an element it didn't have last year when it lost 21-10 in Columbus. Audric Estime is a big, punishing running back, which the Buckeyes haven't really faced this year. I do think facing Reed last week is decent preparation for Hartman. Both are experienced and see the field really well. OSU's defensive backs have played quite well this year, especially cornerback Denzel Burke.

Kaufman: For as much as he was talked up by the staff throughout the offseason, Burke has backed it up. Mississippi transfer Davison Igbinosun has made an instant impact too at the other corner spot. They all did a nice job of limiting explosive plays through the air against Western Kentucky. Reed, who he led the FBS in completed passes of 20 or more yards last season, completed only three and averaged 5.6 yards per pass attempt after averaging 7.8 in his previous 16 starts with the Hilltoppers.

Rabinowitz: A lot of that is because opposing quarterbacks have gotten rid of the ball quickly, wary of the Buckeyes' pass rush. Ohio State hasn't had a lot of sacks as a result. Notre Dame has an excellent offensive line, so I expect Hartman will take more five- and seven-step drops and will look to throw downfield. That will put the onus on J.T. Tuimoloau, Jack Sawyer and the other defensive lineman to apply pressure. It's also a big test for defensive coordinator Jim Knowles, whose defense played superbly last year against Notre Dame but, as we know, faltered late.

Kaufman: Notre Dame has looked willing to stretch the field with Hartman, who threw touchdowns of 75 and 76 yards against Central Michigan last Saturday, both of them on passes that were lobbed up in the air. The Irish lead the FBS in passes of at least 40 yards with eight. That’s twice as many as they had all of last season between Drew Pyne and Tyler Buchner at quarterback.

Rabinowitz: I would be quite surprised if we have a score similar to 21-10 like last year. Notre Dame's offense is more potent with Hartman. Ohio State's offense was surprisingly meek last year against the Fighting Irish, but remember, that was a season-opener, and those are often funky. The Buckeyes found their groove last week. Yes, it was only Western Kentucky, but it was much-needed for their confidence. Notre Dame's defense can be formidable, and the Irish are expected to get back star linebacker JD Bertrand from a concussion this week.

Kaufman: For curiosity's sake, I checked the over/under point totals at a handful of sportsbooks. Most opened around 54 points. So the folks who make their living off this seem to agree that a few more touchdowns will follow in South Bend. It's going to be a fun week of buildup. Wish this series happened more often.

Rabinowitz: Well, if Notre Dame had joined the Big Ten, we could. But that ship has sailed. This should be an entertaining game. Everyone outside the Woody Hayes Athletic Center regarded OSU's first three games as a sort of preseason, and the real season begins now. The Buckeyes feel a lot better about themselves after the Western Kentucky game. We'll find out Saturday just how good they are.

