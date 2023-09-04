Reporters roundtable: What was behind Ohio State's low-scoring season opener?

Editor's note: After each Ohio State football game, beat reporters Joey Kaufman and Bill Rabinowitz discuss the lasting storylines and other key developments.

Ryan Day seemed as if he was also reminding himself.

“It’s OK for me to be excited about great defense,” Day said, “I thought our defense played really well.”

When he spoke with reporters following Ohio State’s season-opening win at Indiana, the topic on everyone’s mind was offense. The Buckeyes put up only 23 points, their fewest against the Hoosiers in three decades.

A former offensive coordinator who continues to serve as the primary play-caller for that side of the ball, Day admitted the performance was a “mixed bag” and fell short of the standard for a unit that has averaged at least 40 points since he joined the staff in 2017.

Ohio State football: Stock report: Chip Trayanum rising, offensive line dropping after season opener

Ohio State football: Clunky offense a concern, but defense shined and openers are often tricky | Analysis

Kaufman: Scoring barrages have become so a part of Ohio State’s identity in recent seasons that Saturday’s showing was a bit of a jolt. There were no lake gusts to chalk up the low scoring to, either. Between breaking in a new starter at quarterback and an offensive line that was overhauled over the offseason, there was no shortage of contributing factors. Even Indiana proved effective in milking clock, taking advantage of new rules in which the clock no longer stops after first downs, limiting the Buckeyes’ possessions.

Sep 2, 2023; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Kyle McCord (6) runs away from Indiana Hoosiers linebacker Myles Jackson (10) during the NCAA football game at Indiana University Memorial Stadium. Ohio State won 23-3.

Rabinowitz: Well, Indiana got only 10 first downs, so the Hoosiers weren’t able to run the clock as much as they wanted. I wouldn’t overreact to Ohio State’s offensive troubles, but I also wouldn’t underreact. An offensive line featuring new starters at tackle in Josh Simmons and Josh Fryar and at center in redshirt freshman Carson Hinzman figured to need time to jell. Too often, they missed blocks or were outnumbered in the box. To me, the most glaring stat from Saturday is that OSU converted only two of 12 on third down.

Kaufman: Part of the trouble for the Buckeyes on third down was that they could not get the push up front needed to pick up just a small amount of yards. Three times, they needed only 1 or 2 yards to gain a first down. Each time, they ran the ball and were stuffed at or behind the line of scrimmage. Keep in mind this wasn’t a strength last season. Ohio State ranked 117th out of 131 teams in power success rate, a metric from Football Outsiders measuring the percentage of runs on third or fourth down with 2 yards or less to go that resulted in a first down. The Buckeyes converted only 58.8% of those in 2022. So issues in short-yardage situations persist.

Rabinowitz: To me, that was the most concerning thing about the offense. You’d expect the Buckeye linemen to be able to push Indiana’s defensive front enough to convert short-yardage situations, and that generally didn’t happen. The line did pass-protect pretty well. McCord wasn’t sacked and usually had ample time to throw. Ohio State also was pretty conservative in the passing game. McCord took only a few shots deep downfield. Whether that was the game plan or McCord not wanting to take chances isn’t something we really know yet. Overall, McCord was solid but not dazzling.

Sep 2, 2023; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Kyle McCord (6) looks to throw during the NCAA football game at Indiana University Memorial Stadium. Ohio State won 23-3.

Kaufman: Day mentioned consistency from McCord was the reason he got the starting nod for the opener, and he indeed gave the Buckeyes steadiness. Outside of his interception, a pick that could be set aside as desperation on fourth down, he was mistake-free and looked capable. But the explosiveness in the passing game was missing. Only three of McCord's 20 completions came on passes that went 10 yards or more in the air, according to Pro Football Focus. Still, to be fair, even C.J. Stroud had only four of such throws in his season-opening start at Minnesota two years ago.

Rabinowitz: That’s a good point that OSU should remember. People want a finished product right away, and that’s just not the way it works. McCord looked poised and made some terrific plays as well as a few he’d like to have back. If he’d broken right instead of left, he’d have scored from the IU 4 on third down, for instance. But the most telling thing about his day was that he played almost the entire game. For a quarterback competition that was supposedly close to even, that spoke volumes.

Kaufman: The disparity in reps between McCord and Devin Brown does make you wonder if this a battle that is effectively over, though I’d expect Brown to see more snaps Saturday against Youngstown State, not that a Football Championship Subdivision program will be an especially revealing gauge for either of them. Let’s segue into the other side of the ball. How much should we make of the Buckeyes’ defense? Indiana is sorting through a lot on offense, but this was the first time since 2019 that Ohio State held a Big Ten opponent without a touchdown.

Sep 2, 2023; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes defensive tackle Ty Hamilton (58) and linebacker Steele Chambers (22) stop Indiana Hoosiers running back Jaylin Lucas (12) during the first half of the NCAA football game at Indiana University Memorial Stadium.

Rabinowitz: You have to add the caveat that Indiana had a popgun offense, but the Buckeye defense did look good. IU’s longest play was only 24 yards, and the Hoosiers gained only 153 total. It was a group effort. Linebacker Steele Chambers had the most tackles with six. Safety Josh Proctor made a couple of big plays, which I’m sure felt great for him after he was benched after one missed tackle last year against Notre Dame. On the defensive line, J.T. Tuimoloau and Michael Hall Jr. stood out to me. Hall is so quick. Cornerback Denzel Burke had a couple of nice pass breakups.

Kaufman: That group took questions all offseason about all the explosive plays they gave up to Michigan and Georgia. I'm sure it felt nice for them and defensive coordinator Jim Knowles to truly turn the page.

Rabinowitz: With the next games against Youngstown State and Western Kentucky, the defense probably won't be truly tested until Notre Dame on Sept. 23. The Buckeyes held the Fighting Irish to 10 points last year, but Notre Dame has a better quarterback this year in Sam Hartman. But no doubt, Saturday was an encouraging start for OSU's defense.

Get more Ohio State football news by listening to our podcasts

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Ohio State football had a low-scoring season opener vs. Indiana. Why?