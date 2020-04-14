NFL Network, ESPN reporters again won't be allowed to tip picks on Twitter before they're announced

Something we’ve all come to realize about the NFL draft is that teams make selections long before they’re announced. They want the TV time when they’re on the clock. So we wait for the official word.

This might have been more of a secret before social media became so prevalent. But at some point, fans who wanted to see the picks announced by NFL commissioner Roger Goodell on TV were given spoilers on Twitter.

The NFL won’t allow its network and its broadcast partner to do that this year. To preserve the television production, reporters from NFL Network and ESPN won’t tip picks on social media.

That won’t stop others who aren’t partners with the league, but it’s something the NFL apparently feels strongly about.

ESPN, NFL Network won’t tip picks

During a conference call discussing the broadcast details, NFL Network senior vice president Mark Quenzel made it clear that NFL Network and ESPN reporters won’t tip picks.

ESPN and NFL Network say they will NOT allow their reporters to tip picks in advance during NFL Draft coverage. 'We feel very strongly about that," says NFL Network's Mark Quenzel on conference call. — Michael McCarthy (@MMcCarthyREV) April 14, 2020

This is a change that has been in effect for many years. When Twitter was taking off as a place to get news and discuss the NFL draft as it happened, some fans didn’t like the finding out about picks ahead of the official announcement. The NFL decided to protect its television product the best it could.

Reporters not employed by the league or the league’s TV partners aren’t under the same edict, and once they hear news from agents and teams, they can report the picks.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell will be announcing picks for the draft, as usual. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

NFL draft a big television event

The NFL draft has evolved from an event where NFL teams select college players to a television extravaganza. The broadcast will be different this year because of coronavirus restrictions, but the networks will still do their best to make the three-day event bigger than life.

To many fans at home, it’s their fix of the NFL soap opera in late April. It’s the biggest event of the offseason and it gets huge ratings. It might get record ratings with most of America under quarantine. And many desire the drama of Goodell announcing the picks, not knowing what he’ll say.

If being tipped off to picks isn’t your thing, it might be best to stay off social media just in case. At least you’ll know which reporters can and can’t tweet out picks.

