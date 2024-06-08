Reporter takes a spin in NASCAR race car

Jun. 8—LOUDON — "Drive fast. Turn left."

Until recently, those four words summed up my knowledge of NASCAR racing. But after a few laps around New Hampshire Motor Speedway, two more words come to mind:

"Floor it."

The Union Leader was invited to send a reporter on a ride-along to help promote the USA Today 301 NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, June 23.

Cruising the "Magic Mile" at 110 mph on the last day of May sounded like a much-needed change of pace from covering Manchester City Hall, and the assignment was mine.

Full disclosure: I have a need for speed, confirmed by reminders from my mother-in-law in the passenger seat about what "the speed limit through here is" and more speeding tickets than I care to acknowledge.

But once driver Roger Nance steps on the gas of the No. 24 car, the V8 engine roars to life and fiberglass bodywork begins to shake, it quickly becomes apparent that passing slowpokes on Interstate 93 while going 75 in my Civic isn't remotely close to pushing 110 mph cruising past the grandstand.

The top speed limit in New Hampshire is 70, so imagine almost doubling that on a super-sized version of the Milford oval.

The day begins with waiver forms to sign, then suiting up in a long-sleeved fire suit (like a wearable sauna with advertising logos) before a video presentation brings participants up to speed on the NASCAR experience.

There's a lot of technical talk, and my mind wanders to images of crossing the finish line and hoisting Loudon the Lobster — the speedway's traditional gift to its race winners — high in the air along victory lane.

Shannon Stephens, senior communications manager for NHMS, tells us it's time to head out to the track for driver introductions, bringing my daydreaming to an end and sparking the realization I've likely missed some important safety tips.

Nerves, then adrenaline

After being fitted for a helmet I take my place in line, as drivers walk out onto the track to the car, speed off, and return looking pumped.

Finally it's my turn to get into the car, if you can call it that — more like a beast on wheels. No windows. No AC. No radio or cupholders.

No doors.

The ability to lift your leg up about waist high should be disclosed ahead of time as a prerequisite. Visions of sliding into the car like Bo Duke quickly disappear, replaced with the unfortunate realization that there is no graceful way to get into a NASCAR racer.

Although my mind's still flexible, my midsection isn't. With a helmet on, it's a tighter fit than I imagined.

Once inside, I'm securely strapped into a rock-hard race seat with a safety harness and HANS device, a head and neck restraint system that became mandatory after Dale Earnhardt was killed in the 2001 Daytona 500.

I turn my head slightly to the left, giving Nance a thumbs-up, and we roll out of pit road.

I'll admit to being nervous climbing into the car, but that anxiety is quickly replaced with adrenaline as we begin to accelerate. The V8 roars and rattles the whole car, G-forces building through turns 1 and 2, my body pushed back into the seat and against the car's right side with a pressure I wasn't expecting.

My neck pushes against the head restraint, and I'm barely able to move a muscle — except for those controlling the slowly widening grin on my face.

I manage to turn slightly to get a look at Nance. He seems at ease and relaxed, hands appearing to barely grip the steering wheel as we head into turn 3.

I'm again pressed hard against the seatback and head restraint. I have questions.

"This is what NASCAR drivers do for a living every week? For hours at a time?"

But I'm loving every second. The thrill of screaming down the straightaway is electric.

All I can say is thank God there were only three or four cars on the track when we were. I can't imagine 39 other cars cruising alongside, out ahead and behind, each looking to outrun me.

And just like that, my three-lap ride is over. The speed was intoxicating, addictive. I'm not ready for it to be over.

Sweaty and shaking, I climb out of the car — exhibiting even less grace than when climbing in — with a new respect for the drivers who do this for hundreds of miles with a full field of cars, sometimes inches away from each other.

They are skilled athletes, with a strength and endurance I never knew was needed to drive a car.

Always a thrill

NHMS Executive Vice President and General Manager David McGrath said for him the thrill of riding in an actual race car never gets old.

"It's always different, I'm always out there in a Camry pace car or taking a lap in something," McGrath said. "It always feels really good to be in a race car, because you've got the safety harness, the way the car's designed to go around the corners the way it does — it just feels different.

"It's a lot of fun, but I can't fathom what it would feel like if there were 30 some-odd other cars out there with me, because there's so much going on."

After her turn, Marga Bessette, of the "Neal and Marga" morning show on WZID-FM radio, said, "I asked Roger if he goes home with a smile on his face every day because you get rid of the stress. He smiled and said, 'Every day.'"

My day as a pseudo-Speed Racer over, I get in my Civic and head toward Manchester. Maybe I shaved a few minutes off the trip.

.

NHMS will host the USA Today 301 NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, June 23, the grand finale of New England's only NASCAR weekend and "the official green flag of summertime," according to NHMS's McGrath.

Events are scheduled for every day starting Wednesday.

Tickets and more information on this year's lineup of racing is available at NHMS.com.

