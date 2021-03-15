Reporter suggests Bengals as one of the teams ‘lining up’ for Joe Thuney

Chris Roling
·1 min read
The Cincinnati Bengals didn’t even make it to the legal-tampering window at noon on Monday before losing a potential free-agent target in guard Kevin Zeitler.

Zeitler ended up signing with the Baltimore Ravens, so the Bengals will face him twice per year.

But they might have sights on somebody else.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero hit the airwaves early and suggested the Bengals first and foremost when talking about teams that could have an interest in elite guard Joe Thuney:

“This first wave of free agency is going to move quickly…there are going to be teams lining up for him. The Bengals, the Vikings, the Packers, the Texans, maybe even the Seahawks. Don’t be surprised by tonight if Thuney is one of, if not the highest-paid guards in football.”

Thuney is the best guard on the market, if not the best guard in the league. He was the franchise player in New England last year for good reason and would be a superb upgrade for the Cincinnati line in front of Joe Burrow.

That said, the Bengals would have to downright shock again to land Thuney given the money he’s likely to earn on the open market. But if the Bengals are serious, a surefire franchise player of an upgrade is sitting right there as soon as tampering starts.

List

Cincinnati Bengals 2021 NFL free agency big board

