Reporter shares experience seeing NFL's Damar Hamlin collapse mid-game

Buffalo Bills' safety Damar Hamlin is in critical condition after collapsing during Monday night's NFL game in Cincinnati. Reporter Jay Skurski, who covers the Bills for The Buffalo News, was at the game, and he joins "CBS News Mornings" to share a firsthand account of what happened and the reaction.

Recommended Stories

  • Raiders DE Maxx Crosby named second-team All-Pro by ESPN

    Raiders DE Maxx Crosby named second-team All-Pro by ESPN

  • NFL teams cancel media availabilities Tuesday

    It is not business as usual around the NFL on Tuesday. The suspension of Monday night’s game after Bills safety Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on the field in Cincinnati has been followed by a suspension of usual football activities around the league. Hamlin remains at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center in critical [more]

  • Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin: player devoted to family and charity

    Damar Hamlin, also known as D Ham, joined the Buffalo Bills in 2021 as a 6th-round draft pick. The 24-year-old made his NFL debut on September 12, 2021 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. He appeared in 14 games during the 2021 season.

  • Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin in 'critical condition' after collapse on field during game

    Damar Hamlin is in critical condition after he collapsed on the field during Monday's Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game, according to a statement from the National Football League.

  • Ravens players pray for Damar Hamlin after he collapses during Buffalo Bills game

    Ravens players offered prayers for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin after he collapsed on the football field in the middle of Monday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

  • Bills, Bengals players form prayer circle after Damar Hamlin collapse

    Players from both teams formed a prayer circle after witnessing Bills' Damar Hamlin collapse on the field during a Monday Night Football game. Hamlin is in critical condition, according to the NFL.

  • LeBron James sends 'super prayers' to Damar Hamlin after 'terrible' collapse on field

    NBA players react to Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsing during a football game against the Cincinnati Bengals. He is in critical condition.

  • NFL's Hamlin 'critical' after cardiac arrest

    STORY: Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was in a critical condition after suffering a cardiac arrest during Monday's (January 2) NFL game against the Cincinnati Bengals.The 24-year-old briefly got up after tackling opponent Tee Higgins in the first quarter - but then fell on his back. The game was halted as medics attended to him while both teams took the knee. Hamlin was given CPR before leaving the field in an ambulance. His family came down from the stands to be with him as he was taken to hospital. In a later statement, the Bills said Hamlin’s heartbeat was “restored on the field”, and he was “transferred to the UC Medical Center for further testing and treatment”.The National Football League game in Cincinnati was postponed with both teams' players leaving the pitch, some tearful.Local media said fans from both teams waited outside the hospital, some holding candles: "Life's more important than a game and people are more important than a game. And I just hope that he's OK. His mom is here and Buffalo's praying for him and whatever you believe in, good vibes and positive energy towards them and hopefully he's OK."There was no immediate decision on when, or whether, the game will be rescheduled.

  • NFL Monday Night Horror

    Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin is in critical condition after collapsing on the field during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

  • Mass. doctor on hit to Buffalo Bills Damar Hamlin's chest area

    An ER doctor from Boston's Tufts Medical Center said the video and reaction from Bills safety Damar Hamlin seemed to indicate some type of cardiac episode.

  • How former Alabama players performed in the NFL in Week 17

    Check out some of the top former Alabama players from Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season.

  • How to donate to Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin’s charity

    Buffalo Bills Safety Damar Hamlin has a charity set up to help children impacted by the pandemic.

  • Damar Hamlin's toy drive raises more than $3M hours after his injury

    Fans donated in droves to Hamlin's "The Chasing M's Foundation Community Toy Drive" page on GoFundMe.

  • Dr. David Agus on Damar Hamlin's collapse

    CBS News medical contributor Dr. David Agus joins "CBS Mornings" to discuss Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin collapsing on the field during Monday night's game against the Bengals.

  • Here's My Crypto MVP of 2022

    The past year might be one to forget in crypto, but this cryptocurrency took advantage of the bear market.

  • Bills: Damar Hamlin is sedated and in critical condition

    The Buffalo Bills have provided an update regarding the status of safety Damar Hamlin. “Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest following a hit in our game versus the Bengals,” the team said on Twitter. “His heartbeat was restored on the field and he was transferred to the UC Medical Center for further testing and treatment. [more]

  • Red Sox hoping Masataka Yoshida doesn't come up short in power department

    The Red Sox forked over $90 million for Masataka Yoshida in part because they believe he can add power to Boston's lineup. But as John Tomase writes, there's one strong element working against the 5-foot-8 Japanese star.

  • Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapses on field

    Hamlin remains in critical condition Tuesday, officials said.

  • The healthy habit that helped us lose weight, according to 12 midlifers

    We’ve spent a year interviewing midlifers who have done something radical to improve their physical health, gleaning their key tips to losing weight and increasing fitness. Here are the lessons they’ve learnt

  • How Brian Daboll used pre-planned adversity to test Daniel Jones

    New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll used "mind games" in training camp to see if QB Daniel Jones was the right man for the job. He was.