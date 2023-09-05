Who is the Reporter News Big Country Athlete of the Week? Aug. 28-Sept. 2
Football
RB Sawyer Wilkerson, Comanche – 16-239 4 TDs rushing in 70-0 win over Bangs
RB Adam Hill, Albany – 9-100 4 TDs rushing in 55-7 win over Dublin
QB Chip Chambers Albany – 7-10-1 229 2 TDs passing in win over Dublin
QB Bryant Meng, Wylie – 11-17-0 163 yards, 3 TDs passing in a 34-21 loss to Lubbock Monterey
RB/LB Brent Bouldin, Coleman – 15-159 3 TDs rushing and 14 tackles, including six solo, as the Bluecats beat Ballinger 40-0
QB Maddox O’Malley, Merkel – 9-15-0 234 yards, TD passing as Badgers beat Stanton 34-7
QB Ryan Gafford, Stephenville – 15-27-1 194 TD passing; 8-36 TD rushing in a 14-7 win over Everman
RB Tate Maruska, Stephenville – 37-164 rushing in win over Bulldogs
QB Ike Hall, Brownwood – 9-20-0 309 yards, 3 TDs passing, plus a 65-yard run for another TD in a 56-7 victory over Marble Falls
QB Boyd Cox, Coahoma – 228 yards and 3 TDs in 44-30 loss to Sonora
QB Blake Carr, Clyde – 10-20-1 237 2 TDs passing and 22-167 2 TDs rushing in the Bulldogs’ 34-21 win over Eastland
QB Easton Stewart, Snyder – 18-28-1 308 2 TDs passing, also ran for a TD in Tigers' 30-0 win over Levelland.
WR/DB Dom Dominquez, Snyder – two interceptions, 4-78 receiving in last week's win.
WR Jay Castillo, Snyder – 3-126 receiving, including an 88-yarder for a TD.
QB Caiden Ortiz, Sweetwater – 13-17-1 281 3 TDs passing in Mustangs' 62-35 win over San Angelo Lake View.
Volleyball
Callie O’Connell, Wylie – O’Connell had 109 assists, 35 digs, two kills and five aces as the Lady Bulldogs went 2-1 in non-district volleyball matches – beating Clyde and Midland Christian, while falling 3-2 to Midland High
Aliyah Jowers, Wylie – Jowers had 35 kills, 43 digs, four aces, two assists and 1½ blocks for the Lady Bulldogs volleyball team.
