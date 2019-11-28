Klay Thompson couldn't contain his excitement on several occasions during the second quarter of the Warriors-Bulls game on Wednesday night.

But the best reaction came in the final moments of the first half when rookie Eric Paschall threw down a nasty two-handed dunk to give the Warriors a 53-45 lead.

🗣AHHHH



Klay yelling with Paschall as he dunks it home pic.twitter.com/t7eyNMvO3J



— Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 28, 2019

Scroll to continue with content Ad

During the NBC Sports Bay Area broadcast, Klay could be heard screaming just like the fans at Chase Center and those watching at home.

Cameras close to Klay caught his reaction to the dunk and the injured Warriors shooting guard came out of his seat.

Live look at #ReporterKlay during the Paschall dunk pic.twitter.com/GS4pGUXC9J — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 28, 2019

Klay spent the entire second quarter sitting at the seat in the tunnel usually occupied by NBC Sports Bay Area reporter Kerith Burke.

Hey @KerithBurke, Klay's looking pretty comfortable in that seat 😆 pic.twitter.com/SFCJR5Napc — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 28, 2019

Story continues

Thompson is recovering from ACL surgery and there's no specific timetable for his return to the court. So what better way to pass the time than fill in as sideline reporter for a day.

We suggest Klay makes this a regular occurrence while he's out.

Reporter Klay Thompson turns into fan for Eric Paschall's huge dunk originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area