Reporter expects Manchester United offer for Spanish goalkeeper

Manchester United are reportedly today expected to make an offer for Genoa goalkeeper Josep Martinez.

That is according to journalist Sacha Tavolieri, who claims United are “expected to formulate” a bid for the Spanish shot-stopper, who has previously played for Las Palmas and RB Leipzig.

United will face competition for Martinez’s signature amid links to Italian giants Inter Milan.

🇪🇸 Manchester United now expected to formulate an official offered over Josep Martinez today… Red Devils wants to go concrete despite discussions between #Inter and the player’s representatives.

The Reds may need to sign a new backup goalkeeper if Altay Bayindir decides to move on after spending last season sitting on the bench behind Andre Onana.

Martinez could walk into a similar role at Old Trafford, though it remains to be seen if he is happy to spend a full season on the bench. Especially if Inter can offer him more game time.

The future of Bayindir won’t be solved until the Euros are finished. And, I don’t think United will be rushing into any deals for a backup option unless they have their mind set on one.

