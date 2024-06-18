Reporter claims Manchester United are monitoring striker compared to Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee is in high demand and Manchester United are among the clubs said to be in the hunt for his signature.

Zirkzee received a late call-up to Ronald Koeman’s Netherlands squad for Euro 2024, so a transfer is unlikely to materialise until the tournament ends.

However, Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg has been told Zirkzee is one of United most desired targets this summer.

Plettenberg believes United are aware of the concrete interest from Serie A giants AC Milan. They also know that high commissions and demanded fees may complicate a deal.

United will continue to closely monitor Zirkzee’s situation at Bologna, despite only being at the club for one year.

🔴 Been told at Manchester United, Joshua #Zirkzee is still one of the desired targets for the attack! ManUtd is aware of the concrete interest from AC Milan. However, the high commissions and demanded fees are currently complicating a transfer. ManUtd also informed about this.… pic.twitter.com/Dr6hjhrWWv — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) June 18, 2024

Zirkzee scored 12 goals in Italy’s top division after joining the club from Bayern Munich.

United target compared to Zlatan Ibrahimovic

The Dutch striker has been compared to one of the greatest strikers of recent generations, by one of the people who discovered him.

Speaking to Gazzetta dello Sport, Feyenoord academy director Damien Hertog said: “When I saw him [Zirkzee] for the first time, he played against us with Ado Den Haag’s Under-15s. What struck me? He was very, very tall.

“His qualities back then reminded me of those of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, I thought so on several occasions. And I think, in flashes, he still reminds me a lot of him.

“To reach such a level he will have to become the best version of himself and grow day by day with perseverance and determination.”

Ibrahimovic has commented on Zirkzee’s links to AC Milan in the past, saying: “Jovic is there, but we are looking for a new striker.

“Zirkzee is a strong player, he comes from a great season. He comes from the Netherlands, whether he is another Ibra or not… there is a big difference between reality and what is said and written.”

Zirkzee has also been linked with a move to AC Milan.

