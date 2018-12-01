Reportedly promised by Cavaliers he’d be traded or bought out last offseason, Kyle Korver pleased with trade to Jazz now

When the Cavaliers re-signed Kyle Korver to a three-year contract last year, they reportedly promised to buy him out or trade him during the following offseason – so Korver could more easily move his family – if LeBron James left Cleveland.

LeBron of course left for the Lakers, but the Cavs didn’t follow through on their reported pledge. In a misguided attempt to win this season, they kept Korver.

They finally dealt Korver yesterday, and by sending him to the Jazz, they appeased him.

Joe Vardon of The Athletic:

Salt Lake City, Korver said, is where he met his wife, Juliet, when he played for the Jazz previously from 2007-10. “We have lots of friendships there, which will soften the landing,” Korver said.

“I’m thankful that Koby (Altman) and management were upfront and mindful of my family through this process and are sending us to a great city and organization,” Korver told The Athletic

The Cavaliers never should have promised to trade Korver. They could have explained to the now-37-year-old he’d have little use on a post-LeBron team (and actually realized that), so a trade would be likely if LeBron left. But a pledged timeline for a trade or buyout was too far.

Likewise, if the ability to choose his own team last offseason was so important to Korver, he should have signed a one-year deal in 2017. But he wanted more guaranteed money. To get it, had to – maybe more than he realized – relinquish control of where he played.

So, this was a bad and avoidable situation.

But at least it had a happy ending.

Except for the players left in Cleveland on a team even less-equipped to win now.