Reportedly, ‘Duck’ season is not over, at least not for the practice squad

The return of Josh Dobbs means Devlin Hodges, who started six games in 2019, will be placed on the practice squad. The Steelers announced the signing of 14 players to the practice squad, leaving open two spots. Hodges and RB Wendell Smallwood are expected to fill those spots. — Gerry Dulac (@gerrydulac) September 6, 2020





The Steelers signed 14 players to their practice squad on Sunday, leaving two spots open. The number of players allowed on the practice squad increased from 10 to 12 with the new collective bargaining agreement, and from 12 to 16 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported that the Steelers are expected to bring back reserve quarterback Devlin “Duck” Hodges and running back Wendell Smallwood.

Hodges had appeared to secure the No. 3 quarterback slot when he initially made Saturday’s 53-man roster. However, when former Steelers quarterback was cut from the Jaguars Saturday and cleared waivers on Sunday, Pittsburgh responded by waiving Hodges and claiming Dobbs.

Dobbs was traded to the Jaguars a week before the 2019 season in favor of Hodges. The Steelers received a fifth-round 2020 draft pick in exchange for the quarterback.

