Reported Vikings contract details for TE Josh Oliver released

Kevin Oestreicher
·1 min read

The Baltimore Ravens saw a few of their own 2023 free agents depart over the course of the first day of the legal tampering period. The team has been looking for ways to improve their roster, but didn’t sign anyone on the first day of free agency.

One of the players that Baltimore lost was tight end Josh Oliver, who signed with the Minnesota Vikings. After the deal was reported, contract details of what Oliver signed for began to be put out there, with the agreement coming in a three years, $21 million that can go up to $24 million with incentives.

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire

Recommended Stories