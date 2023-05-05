Here are reported terms for WR Kayshon Boutte’s deal with Patriots

The New England Patriots have reportedly agreed to terms with the first rookie from their 2023 NFL draft class.

That player just so happens to be wide receiver Kayshon Boutte, who is one of the most intriguing prospects of the Patriots’ 12 picks. ESPN’s Mike Reiss reported the news on Thursday night.

Per Reiss, it’s a four-year, $4.027 million deal for the sixth-round draft pick.

Boutte was believed to be a first-round talent at one point, but an ankle injury, a dip in on-field production and underwhelming NFL Scouting Combine numbers hurt his draft stock significantly.

The former LSU standout has a lot to prove, but there’s no denying the eye-popping talent when turning on the tape. Boutte has the potential to be the steal of the draft if he’s able to find some consistency.

His arrival could pay off in a big way for the receiver-needy Patriots.

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire