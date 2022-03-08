Breaking News:

Aaron Rodgers agrees to historic $200M deal with Packers

Here are the reported terms of Aaron Rodgers’ new contract with Packers

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Henry McKenna
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Aaron Rodgers
    Aaron Rodgers
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Patrick Mahomes
    Patrick Mahomes
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

The Green Bay Packers have decided to give quarterback Aaron Rodgers more money (per year) than any player in NFL history. The Packers are signing Rodgers to a four-year, $200 million deal, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

At $50 million per year, Rodgers will make $5 million per year more than the next highest quarterback, the Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes.

Rodgers will receive $153 million in guaranteed money, an insane 76.5% of his deal. For a point of comparison, Mahomes signed a 10-year, $450 million deal and received $141 million guaranteed (31.3%). And Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen signed a $285 million deal with $150 million guaranteed (52.6%). Rodgers’ guaranteed sum is just one element of the deal that makes his contract unique.

After years of drama and tension between Rodgers and the Packers — with the quarterback mulling a trade demand or retirement — he will stick with the team for the foreseeable future.

List

Green Bay Packers mock draft 4.0: Post-combine edition

Recommended Stories