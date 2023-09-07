Reported standoff shuts down I-75 in Sidney, lanes since reopened

A standoff has caused Interstate 75 to be temporarily shut down in Sidney late Wednesday.

Around 10:30 p.m. both sides of I-75 were shut down near Michigan Street in Sidney, according to initial reports.

Dispatchers with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that there was a standoff happening in the area that prompted law enforcement to shut down the highway.

Around 11:10 p.m. both sides of the highway were reopened but crews are continuing to investigate, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Additional details were not available.

We will continue following this story and update as new information becomes available.







