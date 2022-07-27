Reported reason for rookie contract holdup between Ravens, David Ojabo revealed

The Baltimore Ravens were able to secure an impressive 11-player draft class that consisted of quality playmakers in all three phases of the game. They hit on their early picks, found gems late, and also brought in multiple high-level undrafted free agents that could compete for a spot on the team.

Baltimore has signed most of their 2022 draft class to their rookie contracts. However, there’s one player that the team still has to put pen to paper with in outside linebacker David Ojabo, who was the No. 45 overall selection out of the University of Michigan. The second-rounder is also the only NFL rookie yet to sign his first deal. On Wednesday Adam Schefter of ESPN reported the reason why a holdup seems to be occurring between the two sides, with a gap in Ojabo’s third-year guarantee being the factor.

With training camps now open across the league, former Michigan linebacker and Ravens’ second-round pick David Ojabo remains the lone unsigned drafted rookie. It shouldn’t be hard to get done, but the two sides have been unable to agree on Ojabo’s third-year guarantee percentage. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 27, 2022

Ojabo was widely regarded as a first round pick coming out of college, but a torn achilles suffered at his Pro Days him fall into the second round, where Baltimore was fortunate enough to be able to land him. The rookie is extremely talented, and hopefully an agreement is figured out soon for the sake of both sides.