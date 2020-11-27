Here are the reported players on the Ravens headed for the Reserve/COVID-19 list
Here are the Ravens headed for the Reserve/COVID-19 list originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington
The Ravens were hit with more bad news Friday night when quarterback Lamar Jackson reportedly tested positive for COVID-19, according to Ian Rapoport.
Sources: #Ravens star QB Lamar Jackson tested positive for COVID-19.
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 27, 2020
The team placed defensive end Jihad Ward on the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday night, which meant the team has been hit across multiple positions on the roster.
So far, the Reserve/COVID-19 list consists of: Quarterback Trace McSorley, running backs Mark Ingram and J.K. Dobbins, defensive tackle Brandon Williams, outside linebacker Pernell McPhee, defensive ends Calais Campbell and Ward, offensive linemen Patrick Mekari and Matt Skura and soon enough, Lamar Jackson.
Cornerback Iman Marshall, who is on injured reserve with a knee injury, is also on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.
Three more Ravens, not including Jackson, are reportedly set to hit the Reserve/COVID-19 list as well in the coming day or days according to multiple reports. Additionally, multiple staff members have reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 as well.
The league’s main issue with a postponement or cancellation of Thursday and now potentially Sunday’s game has always been the concern of coronavirus spread through two organizations. As of Thursday, it appears there are still multiple positive tests to come.