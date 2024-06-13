Reported goals and targets for Enzo Maresca who will hope for additions to achieve it

A report has named the goals and targets for Enzo Maresca at Chelsea this season after he was confirmed as the new head coach at Stamford Bridge for next season and maybe beyond.

You never know at Chelsea anymore, you can never say that a manager is there for the long-term, because that rarely happens! Maresca will be hoping to stay for the long-term and be a part of this project that we keep being told about, but only time will tell.

To stay as part of Chelsea’s future though, Maresca will have some goals and targets to reach, and they have been revealed by The Athletic today.

According to them, Maresca will be expected to lead Chelsea back into the Champions League qualification places next season.

He’ll need established signings to do that

Chelsea should target a proven striker such as Ivan Toney

Chelsea got fairly close to the Champions League places in the end last season after a good run in, but it still wasn’t good enough, and the season on the whole was also pretty poor. The season before that was also very poor.

But whether people feel Maresca and Chelsea can make top four next season or not, they are going to need to add some established and proven players in a couple of positions they are looking to recruit in, namely striker and perhaps a new goalkeeper too. Those would be the two most important positions that I feel Chelsea need to add more balance with some quality experience.

But at the moment, all we are hearing about is Jhon Duran, a 20-year-old unproven striker at Aston Villa who has made just three Premier League starts since January 2023. Maresca I am afraid will need someone more established than that and a proven goalscorer, especially if you are going to set such high targets and goals.