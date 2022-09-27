Reported extent of injury to Ravens OL Patrick Mekari revealed

The Baltimore Ravens have been forced to shuffle at the left tackle position over the first three weeks of the 2022 season. Ronnie Stanley is still looking to return from an ankle injury he suffered in 2020, while Ja’Wuan James tore his achilles in Week 1. The unfortunate trend continued in Week 3 against the New England Patriots for Baltimore, as Patrick Mekari suffered an ankle sprain and had to be carted off of the field.

On Monday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported that Mekari suffered a low ankle sprain in New England, avoiding major damage or a high ankle sprain.

#Ravens OT Patrick Mekari suffered a low ankle sprain Sunday vs. Patriots, per source. Status depends on recovery but he avoided major damage or a high ankle sprain. Mekari has 14 starts since last season signed a three-year, $15.4M extension late last year. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) September 26, 2022

