Reported details of Julian Edelman's new Patriots contract extension

Veteran wide receiver Julian Edelman has agreed to a contract extension with the New England Patriots to keep him in Foxboro through the 2021 NFL season.

It's a two-year contract agreement, first reported by NFL Media's Mike Garafolo. Edelman is entering the final season of his current deal.

NBC Sports Boston's Tom E. Curran reported several financial details of the contract Tuesday, including the guaranteed money involved:

Some details on Julian Edelman's extension which now has him locked up through 2021. It's a two-year, $18M extension with $12M guaranteed. Base salary will now be $1M this year, Added years will be $3,3M in 20 and $2,8M in 21. pic.twitter.com/IqI4q0eKnO — Tom E. Curran (@tomecurran) May 21, 2019

Mike Reiss of ESPN also reported a detail about an $8 million signing bonus for Edelman.

WR Julian Edelman has signed a two-year extension with the Patriots (through 2021), as first reported by @MikeGarafolo. The extension includes an $8 million signing bonus and $12 million guaranteed, per a source. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) May 21, 2019

Edelman missed the first four games of the 2018 season due to a suspension, but he played at a very high level upon returning. The veteran wideout (he turns 33 on Wednesday) tallied 74 receptions for 850 yards and six touchdowns in 12 regular-season games, but his real value was shown in the playoffs. Edelman caught 26 passes for 388 yards, including a 10-catch, 141-yard performance in Super Bowl LIII that earned him the game's MVP award.

With Edelman's extension taken care of, the Patriots now can focus on extending quarterback Tom Brady's contract. Brady is entering the final year of his current deal.

