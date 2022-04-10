Reported details of former Ravens CB Tavon Young’s deal with Bears released

The Baltimore Ravens have seen many of their now-former cornerbacks depart during 2021 free agency. First, Anthony Averett went out west and signed with the Las Vegas Raiders followed by Chris Westry going to the Carolina Panthers. Now, Tavon Young has found a new football home.

It was reported on late Thursday night that Young signed with the Chicago Bears on a one-year deal. Soon after the agreement was reported, Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Focus reported the details of the contract, which come out to one-year, $1.365 million.

Getting Young at that price is an absolute steal for Chicago. It’s a low-risk, high reward move considering the veteran’s injury history, but if he can stays healthy he should far outperform the metrics of his new contract and set himself up for a nice pay day in 2023.

