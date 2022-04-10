Reported details of DL Calais Campbell’s contract with Ravens released

Kevin Oestreicher
·1 min read
Entering the 2022 offseason, the Baltimore Ravens had some work to do in terms of re-shaping their defensive line. They’ve done a lot so far in adding Michael Pierce and now bringing back a veteran defensive lineman who was key for the team over the past two seasons.

On Saturday, it was announced that Baltimore agreed to terms with defensive lineman Calais Campbell on a two-year deal. After the news broke, multiple people reported the details of the contract, including Josina Anderson of USA Today, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network and Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic.

