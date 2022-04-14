Reported details of S DeShon Elliott’s contract with Lions revealed

The Baltimore Ravens knew that they had plenty of work to do in their secondary before 2022 free agency began. Multiple cornerbacks and safeties were slated to hit the free agent market, and as the offseason has played out, many have left for new NFL teams.

On Wednesday, it was reported by Ian Rapoport of NFL Network that safety DeShon Elliott had signed with the Detroit Lions. After the deal was reported, Josina Anderson of USA Today reported that the contract was for a maximum of just over $3.6 million.

Money Update: I'm told DeShon Elliott's new 1-year deal with the #Lions is for $3.65M max, per league source. — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) April 13, 2022

Elliott will be entering his fifth year as a professional, but has suffered three season-ending injuries in four seasons. When he’s on the field he is a force both in the run game and in coverage, and can play in multiple spots on the field. If he can stay healthy and have a great year for Detroit in 2022, he could set himself for a very nice pay day next offseason.